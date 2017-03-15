Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is yet again in news for all the wrong reasons as the movie's sets were vandalised and set on fire in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district late on Tuesday. While it has been reported that huge losses have been caused by the attack, some are suggesting that these repeated incidents of attack on Padmavati's sets maybe a publicity stunt.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been reported on the sets of the historic movie. Last month, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked on the film's sets in Jaipur by protestors who alleged that the movie will portray Rani Padmini in a bad light.

It was rumoured that the film will have a dream sequence in which Deepika's titular character will have a love-making scene with Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Alauddin Khilji.

Later, the film-maker had clarified that Padmavati will not have any such dream sequence, and the issue was apparently resolved. However, the set of the film in a different city has now been vandalised, making some people suspicious about the incident.

While this is the second time that such an incident has happened on the sets of Padmavati, there is no confirmation of a police complaint being filed as of now. Thus, a section of people on Twitter have been saying that it can be a publicity stunt to create more curiosity around the movie.

International Business Times, India, contacted Bhansali Productions, but the person who responded strangely said that he has no knowledge about the incident.

Check tweets here:

#Padmavati I think it is publicity stunt..It is high venture product so need publicity..It will be flop for sure.. — virat karmarkar (@RaeesNN) 15 March 2017

This time I feel Bhansali himself doing all this for Publicity of Film #Padmavati in Kolhapur otherwise he should lodged complaint. — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) 15 March 2017

#Padmavati this seems to be a publicity stunt or a work of people who were against "Bajirao Mastani" in Maharastra — Ashfire (@avazone) 15 March 2017

@firstpost #Padmavati under-construction set on fire only two words 'Publicity stunt' — Siddharth R Herma (@SR_Herma) 15 March 2017