Following the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali in regard to protest against his movie Padmavati, the filmmaker has issued a statement saying that all the issues have been resolved.

Bhansali was slapped and assaulted on the sets of Padmavati by Karni Sena members on January 27 in Jaipur allegedly for distorting historical facts and intending to show Rani Padmini on bad light.

The director has now released a statement claiming that the "misunderstanding" has been cleared and assured the protesters that there will be no love-making scene between the characters of Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji.

"Representatives of Bhansali Productions Private Limited, including Ms. Shobha Sant (CEO) and Mr. Chetan Deolekar (Associate Producer) met with the office bearers of all the social organisations under the Shree Rajput Sabha in Jaipur," IANS quoted the statement as saying.

"The misunderstanding they had on the content of the film has been cleared and clarified. We have clearly stated that there is no romantic scene or song or dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji."

"Shri Giriraj ji Lotwara, President of Shree Rajput Sabha has been extremely helpful in bringing the various Rajput organisations including the Karni Sena, Sangh Shakti, Pratap Foundation, Bhawani Niketan together to clarify this," it added.

There were reports that the protesters wanted Bhansali to change the title of the movie, but it is not confirmed if the makers of the movie would do that. The incident of the attack on the sets of the film had received strong reaction from the film fraternity.

The movie Padmavati features Deepika Padukone in the titular role, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh.