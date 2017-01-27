Bollywood celebrities took to social media to support filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was attacked by a group of Rajput activists in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Bhansali was attacked on the sets of his historical drama Padmavati on Friday following which the shooting of the film was stalled.

Kaabil actor Rohit Roy, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and others tweeted condemning the attack. While filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said that the protesters should be punished, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said that they are concerned about the entire crew.

Anubhav Sinha: SHOCKING!!! I hope Sanjay Bhansali is safe. Ideally this should have been prevented. But they should certainly be punished.

Ashoke Pandit: I condemn the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali on the sets of #Padmavati in #Jaipur. We're concerned about his & the entire unit's well being.

Milap Zaveri: Disgraceful and shocking. The film industry is such an easy target for these publicity seeking hooligans. #StandBySLB

Rohit Roy: What the hell is this?? #SanjayLeelaBhansali attacked on set in Jaipur!! Goodness, heights of hooliganism!

On Friday, the activists of Rajput group Karni Sena slapped and pulled Bhansali's hair and also vandalised the sets at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur. The activists also claim that Bhansali is depicting wrong facts in Padmavati, which features Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

The protestors said that the film features a love scene between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati, played by Ranveer and Deepika, respectively. They want Bhansali to delete all such scenes from the film.

"We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested," NDTV quoted a leader of the group, Narayan Singh.

Ranveer, Deepika and Shahid were not present on the sets when the incident took place. After Friday's incident, Bhansali has decided to stop shooting for Padmavati in the area.

"The filmmakers have assured that they will not shoot here and will pack up," senior police officer Anshuman Bhomia told PTI.

Watch the video of the attack below: