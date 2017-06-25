Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt surprised her Instagram followers by flaunting her hot side in photos from her holiday in France.

The Bollywood actor and his gorgeous wife were on a vacation with their kids at French Riviera. Manyata, who is pretty active on social media, shared some pictures from the trip that has set Instagram on fire.

The 37-year-old diva looks extremely sexy as she flaunted her curves in swimsuits having a good time in pools and beaches. Manyata's fans cannot stop praising her beauty in the comment section. Some are even calling Sanjay a lucky man for having her as his wife.

Manyata had a brief presence on silver screen. She is best known for her item song in Gangaajal. Before that, she had worked in some B-Grade movies. However, she had apparently left the glamour world after her marriage with Sanjay. Check Manyata's sizzling pictures from her holiday:

The actor had recently wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming comeback movie Bhoomi. Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi will present him as father of a daughter, played by Aditi Rao Hydari. It will be a revenge drama.

Meanwhile, a biopic on Sanjay's life is being made by Rajkumar Hirani. The untitled movie features Ranbir Kapoor playing the central character. It will reportedly showcase Sanjay's controversial life with good details. Ranbir's look in the movie was leaked in social media some time back. The actor's resemblance with Sanjay had surprised all.