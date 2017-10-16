Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently made his comeback with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi, but the movie didn't do well at the box office. While fans thought that Sanjay chose a wrong movie as his comeback film, reports then stated that the actor had signed another flick with the director.

But the recent buzz is that Sanjay has opted out of Omung's next movie, The Good Maharaja. According to DNA, a source confirmed the news that he is not going to be a part of this flick.

Is it because of Bhoomi's box office collection? It looks like the audience's response has made Sanjay choose his upcoming projects wisely.

However, it was quite surprising that Bhoomi failed to connect with the audience. There was a lot of expectation from Omung, who had directed amazing movies like Mary Kom and Sarbjit.

Bhoomi was said to be one of the much-awaited movies of this year, but failed to rule people's hearts as well as the box office. So, it might be the reason why Sanjay doesn't want to do another film with Omung.

The actor is currently shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia's film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Sanjay will also focus on his home production movie, which is a remake of the Malayalam film, Prasthanam. This movie is set to go on floors in March next year.

Sanjay's kitty is really full right now and it can also be one of the reasons why he opted out of Omung's The Good Maharaja.

After Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the actor will shoot for Torbaz, in which he plays an army officer. And he will also be seen in Sadak 2.

DNA reported that producer Mukesh Bhatt felt that at this stage of his career, Sadak 2 would've been the right vehicle for Sanjay's comeback, not Bhoomi.

"Sadak is the story of the same man, but 25 years later. The reason I think this should've been his comeback film is that Sadak was a cult film and Sanjay became a superstar after this film. The script is almost ready and we plan to roll by end of this year or early next year," DNA quoted Mukesh as saying.