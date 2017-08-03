Ranbir Kapoor has stunned everyone with yet another photo from his training for the role in Sanjay Dutt biopic. In the latest picture, the young star is seen flaunting his bulging biceps much like how Sanjay had.

Gym trainer Kunal Gir, who has been training Ranbir, shared the picture on Instagram, praising the actor's commitment.

"Forgot about this pic. One from the NY trip. This was taken hours after we landed in Ny from the 16hr flight. We got a mini breakfast and headed straight to gym. When it comes to commitment RK is second to none. Double tap and share if you want me to send you RKs shoulder workout," he captioned it.

Ranbir's transformation is certainly very impressive, and the actor truly has been giving his all for the role. Earlier, some photos from the sets of Sanjay Dutt biopic got leaked, and those pics too surprised everyone. One photo showed the Jagga Jasoos actor in long hair, much like how Sanjay had in yesteryears.

Check Ranbir's latest beefed up look for the film:

Later, another picture had shown him in Sanjay's current look, and he had certainly nailed that too. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the biopic is one of the most awaited Bollywood flicks.

After repeated flops, latest being Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir is rooting big time on the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Let's hope all the hard work pays off in the form of a blockbuster. Apart from Ranbir, the movie also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma among others.