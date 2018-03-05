The entire television industry was in shock on Sunday, March 4, when the news of supervising producer of Ishqbaaaz, Sanjay Bairagi killing himself, broke out.

As per reports, the 40-year-old ended his life on March 2 after jumping off from the 16th floor of his building in Malad West, Mumbai, and died on the spot. A SpotboyE report said that the incident took place at around 6:30 pm.

When Ishqbaaaz lead pair Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna were contacted to get their statements regarding the tragic news of their team member, Surbhi chose to remain mum. "Can we talk about this later? I have to go for the shot," she told the website.

Nakuul too refused to talk about the unfortunate incident and said, "It's better that I don't say anything and you ask Gul Khan- the producer of the show."

On the other hand, Gul said, "Sanjay was an efficient worker and was controlling the entire production work. He wasn't directly reporting to me hence I wouldn't know the cause of death. We (the team) went to the funeral yesterday and have still not recovered from what we saw."

Earlier reports stated that Sanjay lost his balance and fell off due to a cardiac arrest. However, post that, a suicide note was recovered by the police, confirming that the supervising producer had ended his life.

As per the suicide note, the 40-year-old was going through depression due to a financial crisis. "It's my fault. My family is suffering and I have financial troubles. No one should be held responsible," read the suicide note, DNA reported.

Strangely, a few minutes before Sanjay committed this act, he had posted happy pictures of him playing Holi with family on social media. Bairagi is survived by his wife and two kids.