Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her wit and humour, was at her wittiest best when she attended the Vogue Women of The Year Award 2017 on Sunday night in Mumbai. Her 10-pointer speech on Vogue's 10th anniversary was the highlight of the event, which awarded women from several fields.

From talking about Karva Chauth fast to sanitary pads, Khanna spoke about some of the issues in a simple yet classy way.

Take a look at the 10-points Khanna made at the Vogue Women of The Year Award 2017 on the 10th anniversary of the magazine.

Her take on women and bras ageing gracefully

It's true that we get more comfortable in our skin as we get older but that's also because the poor thing is not as tight as it once used to be.

When she spoke about GST on sanitary pads

We don't need GST on our sanitary pads. What we need instead is an alarm inside it - not a vibrating one - that'll set us off on a different path altogether, but an alarm nonetheless that warns us of imminent overflow and saves us the 100 trips we make to the bathroom just to check.

Her take on Karva Chauth

Millions of Indian women fast for their husband's long life every Karva Chauth. My dear friend who just won an award does immortalize this in his movies (ref to Karan Johar) but I don't think that our 3,033 gods are really listening. Because when the mortality charts show up, there are 147 countries above us where their men outlive our good old Indian dudes. So, ladies stop because it's clearly not working.

When she spoke about past and present

It's difficult to befriend your present if you are still quarrelling with your past.

And her take on mother-in-laws

God could not be everywhere so he created mothers and the devil could not be everywhere so he created mother-in-laws. Having said that I feel like I am going to be a terrible one.

The only "free thing in life"

The only thing free in life is bad and vice. Enough said.

Her views on Botox

Botox, unfortunately, does not make you look younger. It just makes you look like you are a part of a secret alien invasion desperately trying to fit in with the humans.

Her views on Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and dad jokes

Our satellite only reached Mars because it was called MOM. I am certain that if it was called dad it would still be circling the Earth, lost but not willing to ask for directions.

Her view about life

Life is but a chance in the game of choice.

Women are turning their apron into capes

For centuries, women have been looking for a cape but have been given an apron and it's only recently that we have learned how to swing our aprons around. So, let it flutter down our backs and let it take to the skies.