Cricketer Zaheer Khan tied the knot with long-time girlfriend and actor Sagarika Ghatge in a simple court marriage on November 23.

And later they hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on November 27 for close friends and family. But on November 25 they had a star-studded bash as cricket met Bollywood in a Mumbai five-star hotel.

Just before heading out for their honeymoon, the couple was spotted at Sagarika's hometown in Kolhapur where they visited the popular Mahalaxmi temple.

And now they are in Maldives honeymooning in style! The couple posted a few pictures on their Instagram handle but one of the pictures provoked Sania Mirza to make fun of them.

She wrote: "Looks like he is honeymooning alone" [sic.]

That's hilarious. Sania's comment is just on point. Check out the pictures:

Finally here ? ? @ayadamaldivesresort A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Thrilled to have completed our first dive . See the happy faces ? @zaheer_khan34 A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:42am PST

Mrs enjoying the setting sun A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:03am PST

The two got engaged on May 25 this year and posted the news on Instagram.

Zaheer retired from international cricket in 2014 after representing the country in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is. Regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers in the country, the 39-year-old, with 311 scalps, finished as the fourth on the list of most Test wickets by an Indian.

Sagarika Ghatge became popular after her role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Chak de India.