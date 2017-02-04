The teasers of forthcoming Magalir Mattum and Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae will be out on Saturday, February 4. The clips are said to be revolving around the main characters of the upcoming Tamil films.

Magalir Mattum



It is Jyothika's second movie after she made her comeback with 36 Vayadhinile. The upcoming Tamil film has the actress in the role of a journalist and documentary filmmaker. The movie has already created good buzz after the first look of the film in which the Khushi actress was seen riding a bullet.

Bramma of Kuttram Kadithal fame has written and directed Magalir Mattum. Nassar, Livingston, Saranya, Bhanupriya, Urvashi and others are in the cast. Ghibran has composed the music, Manikandan is the cinematographer and CS Prem is the editor of the flick.

Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae

It is a comedy movie which has Jiiva and Sri Divya in the lead roles. Soori, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Radharavi, Thambi Ramaiah, Illavarasu and others are in the cast. Vishal Chandrasekhar has composed the music, Sathyan Sooryan has handled the cinematography and TS Suresh has edited the flick.

Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae is a horror comedy directed by Ike, a former associate of Kamal Haasan and produced by director Atlee Kumar, which is his maiden production.