Yash Raj Films (YRF) has released two stills from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF), which offers a glimpse at the ultra-glam corporate look of actress Parineeti Chopra, who is looking drool-worthy.

Parineeti Chopra, who is basking in on the success of Golmaal Again, has started shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in New Delhi. The actress, who wanted to be an investment banker in real life, is playing an ambitious girl from the corporate world in the movie and it is a first of its kind role for her.

Aditya Chopra, who is producing Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, has unleashed two stills on the official Twitter handle of the film after the actress completed the first day's shoot.

Besides posting the stills, the producers also wrote, "Presenting @ParineetiChopra in an all-new, never-seen-before avatar in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. @ParineetiChopra enters the 'Corporate' world in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar presents Parineeti Chopra as a no-nonsense corporate queen and is looking drool-worthy in her new look, which has impressed the viewers and aroused a lot of curiosity about the movie. These two stills are now being widely circulated on social media.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, is scheduled for release in theatres on August 3, 2018. Bollywood film critics Taran Adarsh tweeted the photos and wrote: "Check out Parineeti Chopra's look from YRF's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar... She will be seen as an ambitious girl from the corporate world... Costars Arjun Kapoor... Dibakar Banerjee directs... 3 Aug 2018 release."

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2017

Parineeti Chopra has been paired with Arjun Kapoor once again after Ishaqzaade. Their sizzling chemistry, which has already impressed the film-goers, will be on the of the highlights of the dramatic thriller.

Arjun Kapoor is playing an angry young cop in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In October, the actor had released his look in the film, which left the audience wanting more from the film. Besides the photo, he had tweeted: "10th film 1 truth. Change is the only constant !!! Can't wait to begin filming this one #sandeepaurpinkyfaraar @yrf @SAPFTheFilm."