Samuel L Jackson has trained his guns on a Hollywood superstar, and he ain't taking no prisoners this time.

Jackson is gunning to take back the top spot from Harrison Ford and become the highest-grossing actor of all-time.

At the moment, Harrison Ford tops the list having starred in films that have brought in an astonishing $4.9 billion at the box office. Jackson is in second place with $4.6 billion.

Ford who boosted his numbers by starring in such mega franchises like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and the early Jack Ryan films, has also watched his numbers swell when cult classics like Blade Runner and Witness started raking in the moolah years after they were released.

Jackson who has also been a part of the Star Wars franchise, albeit the rubbish ones, has seen massive box office success playing Nick Fury in The Avengers, Iron-Man and Captain America franchises.

Jackson is hoping to claw back the top spot this year, when he stars in the mega budget film Kong: Skull Island, also starring Tom Hiddleston.

Harrison Ford, however, has got an even bigger film set to release this year in the Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049, directed by Ridley Scott.

It's highly unlikely that Kong's box office numbers will be anywhere close to Blade Runner, so Jackson may have to wait till 2018, when Avengers: Infinity War and The Incredibles 2 are released.

In third place, believe it or not, is Morgan Freeman at $4.4 billion thanks to the massive success of Christopher Nolan-helmed Dark Knight franchise, the Lego Movie, and weirdly, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

In fourth place is the cinematic everyman, Tom Hanks, who comes in with $4.3 billion thanks mainly to the Toy Story series and Forrest Gump.

Rounding out the top 5 is Robert Downey Jr with $3.9 billion, thanks mainly to the Marvel universe films. Expect RDJ to see a massive boost this year with the release of Sherlock Holmes 3 and Spiderman: Homecoming, both expected to blow away Box Office registers.