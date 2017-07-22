Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the next big thing the company is going to launch after the Galaxy S8 series. While the new phablet will boast several upgrades, one of main highlights will be its dual camera setup, which will mark the first for the company. But it looks like there will be another smartphone with dual cameras that no one expected.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) was launched last month alongside the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J3 (2017), but no one really heard about since it was released in South Korea. But the South Korean tech titan is jumping the gun on its high-end smartphone in the J series with a significant upgrade.

In line with ongoing rumours, Samsung is widely expected to launch a new variant of the Galaxy J7 (2017) in China, which will be the first market after South Korea to get the phone. The big news here is that the Galaxy J7 (2017) China edition will have dual cameras, SamMobile reported.

As it appears, the dual camera variant of the Galaxy J7 (2017) will be exclusive to China, and other markets such as India, the U.S. and others will have to settle for the standard variant. This means, the only hope of seeing a dual camera setup in a Samsung smartphone is if the Galaxy Note 8 arrives on August 23.

Besides dual cameras, the Galaxy J7 (2017) for China is expected to have identical specs and design as the original handset.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) was launched with a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, splash resistance unibody with IP54 certification, fingerprint scanner integrated within the home button, and 13MP front and rear cameras with LED flash on both sides.

Under the hood, the Galaxy J7 (2017) sports an Exynos 7870 chipset, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 3,600mAh battery. A USB Type-C port sits at the bottom of the phone for charging and data transfer purposes.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is available for KRW 396,000 (around $355) in its home country. As for the dual camera variant of the Galaxy J7 (2017), the arrival of the phone and its price is subject to company's confirmation, which we expect sooner than later.