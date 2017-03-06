Samsung has officially launched its mobile payments solution Samsung Pay in India after months of waiting. Owners of select Samsung devices, who had signed up for an early access programme last week, will be now able to start using Samsung Pay after setting up their accounts.

The Company started testing Samsung Pay in December 2016 before letting users sign up for an early access programme last week. It has collaborated with several banks, including Axis, HDFC, ICICI, SBI and Standard Chartered Bank for the service. It is also reportedly planning to partner with American Express for its India venture as well as join hands with Visa and MasterCard.

[READ: Will Samsung Pay work in price-sensitive markets?]

But can you use Samsung Pay in your device? Well, the mobile payments system doesn't work on all devices in India. At the moment, select devices, including with the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy A5 (2016), and the Galaxy A7 (2016) support it.

Samsung Pay has been working in the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Korea, Spain, China, Russia and Singapore for quite some time.

The South Korean technology giant seems to have developed the urge to bring Samsung Pay to India after the Narendra Modi government banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in November last year in a bid to curb black money and encourage cashless economy. Mobile payment solutions like Paytm, MobiKwik and FreeCharge have reportedly witnessed a steep growth after the demonetisation move.

(Source: SamMobile)