Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India earlier this month. Both the flagships went on sale March 16 for the first time. While both the 64GB and 256GB storage variants of the Galaxy S9 were made available, the 256GB variant of the bigger Galaxy S9+ was not available for purchase.

Now, the top-end 256GB variant of the Galaxy S9+ is also up for grabs, along with an exciting buyback offer.

The specific variant is now available from major retailers including Reliance Digital, Jio stores, Jio.com, Samsung's exclusive retail stores and from the company's e-store Samsung Shop.

Reliance Digital announced Friday, March 16, the device's availability on Jio.com and in Jio stores. It also announced a 70 percent buyback offer. Meanwhile, Galaxy S9+ customers can also avail a Rs 6,000 cashback when purchasing the phone using their HDFC credit cards.

The buyback offer comes with certain conditions. To avail the 70 percent buyback offer on the Galaxy S9+, customers need to have a Reliance Jio connection and will have to make a cumulative recharge of minimum Rs 2,500 in the first 12 months from the date of purchase.

Customers can choose from any of the company's current recharge plans but the total recharge amount should not be less than Rs 2,500 at the end of 12 months. However, it has to be noted that the buyback offer is valid only on the 256GB varaint of the Galaxy S9+ and not on the other models.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ buyers can also opt for Jio's exclusive "Galaxy Club" offer, which the company had announced during the phones' India launch. As per the offer, Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ buyers who use Jio SIMs are entitled to get 1TB of 4G data along with unlimited voice calls and SMS for one year on recharge of Rs 4,999.

In addition to the above offers, the Galaxy S9+ 256GB version can also be bought with an EMI plan of up to 12 months from Reliance Digital.

Meanwhile, Airtel is also offering the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ with an EMI option. Airtel customers can purchase the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ by paying Rs 9,900 (for the 64GB variants) and Rs 17,990 (for the 256GB variants) as down payment, and avail a 24-month EMI plan wherein they will need to pay Rs 2,499 per month for the Galaxy S9 and Rs 2,799 for the Galaxy S9+.

The Galaxy S9 price in India starts at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB storage variant, whereas the 256GB storage model of the Galaxy S9 is priced at Rs 65,900.

The bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, has been launched at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage model, while the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S9+ can be bought at Rs 72,900.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple color options.