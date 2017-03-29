At a time when Samsung is just hours away from unveiling the Galaxy S8 later today in New York, someone at the company couldn't hold on to the secret any longer and posted the entire user guide of the phone on Samsung's download centre.

Although the document is now apparently password protected, Phandroid has managed to retain details of some of the Galaxy S8's interesting key features.

The leaked user guide revealed quite a few interesting features of the upcoming flagship smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. According to it, the new handset will come with "Edge screen" which will allow users to access frequently used features quickly.

There will also be a feature called "Samsung Dex" which will let users to connect the handset to an external display and use the phone like a computer with keyboard and mouse.

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S8 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event at 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:30 p.m. IST) in New York City on Wednesday. Here're the details on where and how to watch the event live.

Have a look at the Galaxy S8 features from the user guide below, courtesy of Phandroid: