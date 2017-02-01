Samsung has confirmed its presence at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, this month, but it looks like the company is going to launch Galaxy Tab S3 and not the Galaxy S8 as earlier expected. But that doesn't mean the Galaxy S8's launch is too far away.

It is rumoured that the Galaxy S8 will be officially launched on March 29 and go on sale on April 21. Ahead of the official launch, rumours on Galaxy S8 specs keep media abuzz.

The latest tidbit came from a Chinese tipster on Twitter. He suggested the upcoming 2017 flagship might come in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in addition to the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The tipster also hinted that the high-end configuration will remain exclusive to China and South Korea initially.

maybe Chinese and Koran version are only with 6GB RAM,6+64/6+128.that's why I say a little different. — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) January 31, 2017

The company might consider taking the device to other international markets depending on the demand. However, it's safe to assume that there will be only one variant, with 4GB RAM, launching at the Galaxy S8 event next month.

Based on what we have reported so far, all the Galaxy S8 specs have been pretty much revealed. There are some big changes expected in the Galaxy S8, which will help Samsung fill the void left by Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come with the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset resulting in shortage of chipsets for brands like LG and Xiaomi. The handset is tipped to be devoid of the physical home button and the fingerprint scanner will be under the display.

Speaking of the display, the Galaxy S8 will also come in a plus size and both variants will have dual-edge screens. The Galaxy S8 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch screen while the Galaxy S8 Plus will get a 6.2-inch display with 2K resolution on both.

Other rumoured features of the Galaxy S8 include a USB Type-C port, dual-lens camera setup, bigger batteries and AI-based digital assistant Bixby. Stay tuned for more.