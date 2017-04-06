Samsung's Galaxy On5 and Galaxy On7 were well received when they were introduced in 2015, and their successors -- Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro – that were released last year too generated good response in emerging markets like India. Now, the company is all set to release the Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) and it could come with 2017 version of its sibling Galaxy On5.

The South Korean technology giant hasn't revealed any details about the Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) but it has been spotted on the GFXBench benchmark site with key specifications, including a bigger screen and sharper display, suggesting an imminent launch.

Samsung launched the Galaxy On5 and Galaxy On7 in November 2015 before their successors – Pro versions – hit the stores in July 2016. These handsets from On-series have the tradition of getting released together. The fans will be expecting both the Galaxy On5 Pro (2017) and Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) to arrive at around the same time this year too.

According to GFXBench, the Galaxy On7 (2017) will sport a 5.7-inch touchscreen with at least 5 finger gesture support and 1,920x1,080 screen resolution compared to 5.5-inch display and 720x1,280 resolution seen in the Galaxy On7 Pro. It was seen with a MediaTek Helio P20 MT6757 processor clocking at 2.3GHz, a Mali-T880MP2 GPU, a 4GB RAM, a 32GB internal memory, and 12MP rear and front cameras.

It may be mentioned that the Galaxy On7 Pro features a 5.5-inch TFT capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor clocking at 1.2GHz, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP camera with f/2.1 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery.