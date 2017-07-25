A fresh leak suggests Samsung might include the Bixby-powered wireless earplugs on upcoming flagship Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to be unveiled on August 23 in New York City at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung's AI-based voice assistant aka Bixby is also expected to feature the contemporary noise cancelling technology, which is also rumoured to be fully functional on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Though recent rumours suggested Samsung is developing a Bixby-powered speaker, the company has now reportedly dropped the idea of building the Apple HomePod rival.

In related news, KGI Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted the dual camera setup on the Nokia 8 would feature 3x optical zoom. In other words, both the camera sensors are said to support optical image stabilisation feature.

According to the analyst, the smartphone will feature a wide angle 13MP sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens as part of its dual camera setup akin to the iPhone 7 Plus and the newly launched OnePlus 5.

Galaxy Note 8 Specifications

Some of the highly-rumoured specifications of Note 8 include Snapdragon 835 (for US variant) or Exynos 8895 SoC (global variant), a large 6.3in Quad HD+ Super AMOLED bezel-less Infinity Display, 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

The phablet is expected to ship in three vibrant colours including black, orchid grey and new deep blue. Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to ship with a smaller 3,300mAh battery to keep its thickness and weight in check for a sleek and stylish look. The upcoming flagship phablet is also likely to include an improved S-Pen with revolutionary features like the ability to pin handwritten notes to the Always-on display.

Galaxy Note 8 Availability and Price

The August 23 launch will give Samsung Galaxy Note 8 a head start on Apple iPhone 8. The Note 8 is touted to be the most expensive Samsung phone yet. The handset is expected to retail around $1,000 in the Korean market while other markets might see a price hike of $100.