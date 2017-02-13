Samsung may be busy preparing for the release of its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S8, which is expected to arrive in March before hitting the stores in April, but talks about the Galaxy Note 8, the successor of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, have already begun.

All eyes will be on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 after the debacle of its predecessor. It was initially reported that the South Korean electronics giant would cancel the Note series.

Now, a source from China has claimed in a Twitter post that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is codenamed "Baikal", after a lake in Siberia. Not much is known about the device, but a few reports have claimed that it will have 4K display and an AI assistant.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 7 in August and launched the device in September amid high anticipation. However, it was discontinued and recalled from the market because of a faulty battery.

The device was impressive except for the explosion-prone 3,500mAh battery. It featured a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (518 ppi pixel density), an Exynos 8890 processor, and an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system. The phone came with a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, a 4GB RAM, a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 26mm lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture and 22mm lens.

(Source: Universe Ice via Android Pure)