The wait for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may end sooner than expected, as its launch in India is imminent: The company has opened the window for pre-registration so prospective Indian buyers and Samsung fans get the latest updates on the device's release.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was unveiled at the company's "Unpacked" event in New York on August 23. The South Korean technology giant is yet to officially announce the exact release date of its flagship in India, but reports have claimed it should happen before the end of this month, most probably on September 24 -- before Diwali.

Those interested can now pre-register for the device on the Samsung India website by providing personal details like name, email, mobile phone number and pin code.

The Galaxy Note 8, has so far been rumoured to have a superior camera, premium and stylish design, enhanced battery life, water and dust resistance, powerful gaming performance, and enhanced virtual reality experience.

To be specific, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 boasts of an Infinity display, a near bezel-less screen with full-frontal glass, an IP68 certificate for water and dust resistance and an S-Pen stylus.

It has a 6.3-inch Quad-HD Super-AMOLED screen with 2,960x1,440 pixel (521ppi pixel density) display, an Exynos 8895 Octa processor for EMEA and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 for the US and China, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (with the Android 8.0 Oreo update coming soon), 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (with microSD card slot).

In terms of camera, the flagship has on the baack two 12MP main cameras -- one with 26mm lens, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and the other with a 52mm lens, f/2.4 aperture, AF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash.

It also has an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, 1/3.6" sensor size and 1.22 µm pixel size. The phone also has a 3,300mAh battery with wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast charging technology (QC 2.0).

The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 starts at $930 (around Rs 59,561) in the US, and £869 (around Rs 71, 171) in the UK. The company is yet to announce the pricing in India but it could start at around Rs 65,000.