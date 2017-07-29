It is common knowledge that Samsung will be releasing its much-awaited flagship, the Galaxy Note 8 next month, and now it has been cleared by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ahead of its launch.

Smartphones have to go through this certification process by the U.S. telecom regulator before they are launched in the market. The FCC clears a handset only if it finds it to be ready for the consumers.

The South Korean technology giant is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 8 at its scheculed "Unpacked" event on August 23 in New York City before releasing it into the market a few weeks later.

Expectations are high on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 as has been the case with all Galaxy Note handsets. Curiosity around it is huge following the debacle of its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7 that was shelved and recalled over a faulty battery. Going by what has been leaked so far, the device is expected to have several feature upgrades over its predecessor.

According to the reports that have surfaced so far, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch infinity display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, and come packed with a 6GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB internal storage with microSD card slot. It is also expected to feature an iris scanner, and an AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also have a 13MP sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens, reported MyDrivers (in Chinese) quoting KGI Securities analyst Guo Ming. It holds waters as he has a good record of getting predictions right.

The handset is expected to be priced around $900 (around 6100 Yuan) but it is not confirmed yet.