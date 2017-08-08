Several high-end devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11, OnePlus 5 and Xiaomi Mi 6 have already been released into the market but the most-anticipated handsets of 2017 are yet to be released. The handsets are the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 which happen to be from rival companies.

The clash between Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8 is inevitable as they will hit the stores just a month apart. Interestingly, it has become like a tradition over the years that the flagship devices from the two arch-rival companies have to take on each other in the market. The upcoming next-generation handsets too will be pitted against each other.

Now, how will Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 stack up against each other? Only time can tell this, but let's have a look at the leaked specifications of the two premium devices as that may give us a clearer picture of what they might have in store.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Release date and features

The South Korean technology giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at its upcoming "Unpacked" event scheduled to take place in New York City on August 23. The handset has been cleared by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), paving for its announcement next month before releasing into the market in September.

The Galaxy Note 8 may not feature the much-anticipated "display-integrated fingerprint sensor" but it is expected to have impressive specifications, including IP68 water and dust certification, AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby, and bezel-less 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED Infinity Display with a screen resolution of 1,440x2,960 pixels. Under the hood, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a duel camera – 12MP main camera, one with f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilisation and dual pixel, and the other with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation, a 6GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal storage (with microSD card slot), and a 3,300mAh battery with quick charging technology and wireless charging via USB Type-C.

The device is also expected to come with a price tag of €1,000, which is about $1200.

Apple iPhone 8: Release date and features

The Cupertino giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 in September, as its predecessor will complete a year cycle by this time. It was reported earlier that a delay in the production of the OLED version could push the release of the upcoming iPhone but it doesn't seem to hold much waters as far latest reports on the device are concerned.

The iPhone 8 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch device with OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen, powered by an A11 chipset, and runs iOS 11 operating system. The handset is also expected to feature a dual camera and a 3D depth-sensing front camera, a virtual button (sans physical home button), a wireless charger, and a new fingerprint ID solution.