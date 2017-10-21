Samsung may not have officially released the dual-SIM Galaxy Note 8 in the United States but it's been available online for quite some time now. In fact, the flagship has already got a price cut at least twice till now.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for purchase on eBay at $799.99 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant against the original price of $950. Not long before, the device powered by Exynos 8895 processor was being sold at $819.99.

Surprisingly, the handset with Exynos 8895 was supposed to be for EMEA, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 for USA and China but the one on eBay has Exynos chipset. Only the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant (factory unlocked) is up for sale, and there is no mention of the 128GB and 256GB storage models. It is available in four colours – black, gold, grey, blue, and pink.

It may be mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a bezel-less Infinity display and a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED screen with 2,960x1,440 pixels (521ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it features an Exynos 8895 Octa processor (EMEA), an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (Android 8.0 Oreo update coming soon), a 6GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (with microSD card slot), and a 3,300mAh battery with wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast charging technology (QC 2.0).

In terms of camera, the device has dual 12MP main cameras, one with 26mm lens, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and the other with a 52mm lens, f/2.4 aperture, AF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash. It also features an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, 1/3.6" sensor size and 1.22 µm pixel size.