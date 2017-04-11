Samsung is tight-lipped on its upcoming handsets from the Galaxy J-series, but it appears like Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) are not far from hitting the stores. It was earlier reported that the 2017 version of Galaxy J7 would be launched in the US on April 10, but it didn't happen, leaving the fans confused.

Galaxy J7 (2017) could be released along with Galaxy J5 (2017) like their predecessors. Interestingly, Galaxy J5 (2017) has been spotted on Sprint as Galaxy J7 Perx, several weeks after it was seen on Wi-Fi Alliance with model number SM-J530FM/DS.

According to the carrier, Galaxy J7 (2017) measures 5.54"x2.76"x0.34" in dimension, weighs 4.87 oz and sports a 5.5-inch Capacitive HD touchscreen with 1,280x720p resolution. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset clocking at 2.2 GHz, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The device has also been seen with dual cameras of 8MP, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 3,300mAh battery.

Interestingly, Galaxy J7 (2017) bearing model number SM-J727P was earlier spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site with 2GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocking at 2.21 GHz and Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. However, the device is seen with a 5.5-inch touchscreen (1,280x720 pixel resolution), Exynos 7870 processor clocking at 1.5 GHz, ARM Mali-T830 GPU and Android 7.0 Nougat operating system on GFXBench.

(Source: Sprint)