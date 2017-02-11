Samsung appears to be all set to release its recently launched Galaxy C9 Pro in India. The handset from the Galaxy C-series has been spotted on the company's official website with all details, including the release date and price.

It was earlier reported that Galaxy C9 Pro would be released in India on January 18, but it didn't come true. The device will be released in several Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam in the next few months.

Going a step further, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is now listed in Samsung India website with a price tag of Rs 36,900 ($470) with EMI starting at Rs 1,754.29 per month, and its shipment is scheduled to start on February 27. It also comes with 12 month standard Samsung warranty and one time screen replacement at Rs 990.

Galaxy C9 Pro was released in China in October last year and comes with features like a 6-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (367 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system.

The handset also comes packed with a 64GB internal memory (expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 6GB RAM, mounts a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and a 16MP front-snapper, and houses a 4,000mAh battery. It will be available in India in two colours – Black and Gold – and supports 4G LTE SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

(Source: Samsung)