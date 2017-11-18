Samsung has reportedly started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy C7 after seeding the operating system to several mid-rangers from Galaxy A and J-series.

The South Korean technology giant hasn't been prompt in releasing new software update to its handsets but Galaxy C7 owners will be happy that their devices have finally received Android 7.0 Nougat.

According to information shared on Weibo, the Android 7.0 Nougat file for Samsung Galaxy C7 weighs 1142 MB. The update comes with several features like improved multi-window, improved notifications, enhanced quick settings and always-on display among others.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your Samsung Galaxy C7 device via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

Samsung is yet to reveal if other handsets from Galaxy C-series like the Galaxy C5, Galaxy C5 Pro, and Galaxy C7 Pro will receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update but owners of the devices will expect it. In fact, it won't come as a surprise if the new firmware is rolled out to the handsets in the next few weeks now that C-series has started getting it after A and J-series.