Samsung has finally started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy A7 (2017) handsets after months of waiting. The handset was earlier listed on Wi-Alliance running the new OS, giving a clear hint that its public seeding wasn't far off.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) has received Android 7.0 Nougat weighing 1394.40MB and taking the firmware version to A720FXXU2BQGB, according to SamMobile. The OS update is limited to the users of the device in Thailand at the moment but it is expected to spread to other countries, including India very soon.

The Galaxy A7 (2017) came running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow when it was released earlier this year, much to the disappointment of its fans, as it was released months after Android 7.0 Nougat seeded to the public. The device also has a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, Exynos 7880 chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (with microSD card slot), 16MP rear and front cameras, and 3,600mAh battery with fast battery charging feature.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your device via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

Samsung has already released Android Nougat update to devices like the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016). However, it is not known when other popular handsets like the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy S5 Neo, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy A8, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C5 Pro, and Galaxy Tab A 9.7 will receive the OS.