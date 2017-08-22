Samsung appears to be planning to release yet another handset from its Galaxy A series, as a device with model number SM-A5300 has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The new device is believed to be Galaxy A5 (2018) or Galaxy A5 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) has the model number SM-A510x, while that of 2017 model has SM-A520x, so the new handset with SM-A5300 could be the next iteration of Galaxy A5, perhaps the Galaxy A5 (2018).

The new Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A5300 is seen with a 6GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocking at 1.84GHz, and an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, according to Relefoonabonnement. The listing also has the device with a single core score of 1591 and the multi-core score of 5706.

It may be noted that the South Korean technology giant launched the Galaxy A5 (2017) with a price tag of Rs 31,800 (price at launch). It sports a 5.2-inch full HD super AMOLED touchscreen with 1,920x1,080p resolution, powered by an Exynos 7880 processor, amd runs on an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system.

The device also features a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card, a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, 27mm lens, autofocus and LED flash, a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.