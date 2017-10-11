Samsung is tight-lipped on its upcoming smartphone -- the Galaxy A-series, dubbed the Galaxy A5 (2018) -- but several details, including its key specifications, design and tentative release schedule, have been leaked over the last few weeks.

Now, new renders of the handset have been published online, indicating that some could mistake it for the Galaxy S8.

The South Korean technology giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy A5 (2018) by the end of this year and release it into the market early next year.

Interestingly, new renders of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) have made it to Weibo -- the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

It is seen with a bezel-less display and looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy S7 from the front except for a smaller screen.

The leaked phone doesn't feature the curved display edge seen in the Galaxy S8, but has the Bixby key and the fingerprint scanner in the back below the camera.

The renders are in sync with earlier leaked images with Infinity Display, like the recently-released Galaxy Note 8, and a fingerprint sensor in the back under the camera.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) with model number Samsung SM-A530F has been spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 7885 chipset clocking 1.59 GHz, Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and 4GB RAM. It is also seen with a single-core score of 1,541 and multi-core score of 4,351.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A5 (2017) features a 5.2-inch full-HD super-AMOLED touchscreen with 1,920x1,080p resolution (424 ppi pixel density), an Exynos 7880 processor, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast -charging technology.

It mounts a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 27mm lens, autofocus and an LED flash, and a 16MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture.