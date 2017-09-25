It appears like Samsung is gearing up to release budget and mid-range smartphones now that it has launched its flagships the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. Now, the next in line could be from its popular Galaxy A-series – Galaxy A5 (2018) to be precise.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) launch is imminent as it has been listed on Geekbench site with model number Samsung SM-A530F. It is also spotted with an Exynos 7885 processor clocking at 1.59 GHz, Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and 4GB RAM, compared to Exynos 7880 chipset, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and 3GB RAM seen in the 2017 version of the Galaxy A5.

The upcoming Galaxy A5 (2018) is also seen with a single-core score of 1541 and multi-core score of 4351.

The South Korean technology giant is yet to reveal the release date of the Galaxy A5 (2018) but reports have suggested that it could happen early next year.

It may be mentioned that the Galaxy A5 (2017) sports a 5.2-inch full HD super AMOLED touchscreen with 1,920x1,080p resolution (424 ppi pixel density)is powered by an Exynos 7880 processor, and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

It also has a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card, a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, 27mm lens, autofocus and LED flash, a 16MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.