Providing regular software updates which include Android version updates and latest security patches is one of the ways smartphone manufacturers try and keep users happy and loyal to the brand. And it is something that Samsung brags about, more often than not.

The world's largest smartphone brand releases software updates on a monthly and quarterly basis to select Android devices. These updates include Android security patches released by Google, along with Samsung-specific security patches. However, Samsung has just made some changes to its Android security updates page, and it looks like three Samsung smartphones – the Galaxy J1, Galaxy J3 and Galaxy A3 – won't be getting the security updates any longer.

The South Korean company has removed all three smartphones from the list of eligible smartphones on its updated Android security page, meaning the Samsung Galaxy J1, Galaxy J3, and Galaxy A3, which were all launched in 2016, will not be getting any new security updates going forward.

This is quite disappointing since phones like the Galaxy J1 and Galaxy J3 are very popular smartphones for Samsung in countries like India. But Samsung, despite its claims, does not have a very good track record when it comes to updates.

On the brighter side, the updated Android security updates page also reveals that Samsung has added four new smartphones to the list. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) has been added to the monthly updates list, while its bigger sibling the Galaxy A8+ (2018), along with the Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy Tab Active 2, has been moved to the quarterly updates list.

It's not too surprising to the Galaxy J1, J3 and A3 being axed from the list, considering that they're all two years old budget to mid-range devices. But it is a little surprising to see the Galaxy A8+, and the Galaxy J2 (2018), which are fairly newer devices, being relegated to the quarterly updates list.

Meanwhile, the newly launched Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have not been added to the page yet, but they are likely to be added (to the monthly updates list) very soon.

