Samsung is yet to release the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy S8 and S8+. As we know, the beta program ended a few weeks back and the company is still working on Android 8.0 update for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

Surprisingly, it has been reported that a lucky user in Vietnam received a firmware version, G935FXXU2ERB2, which is Oreo 8.0 update along with the Samsung Experience UI 9.0 on his Samsung Galaxy S7 edge.

The interesting part is that Samsung always updates its older devices after rolling out the updates to its flagship phone. Moreover, the company has not made any official announcement about the Oreo update for Galaxy S7 edge.

It's quite obvious that Samsung has not rolled out this update intentionally and this is a mistake made by someone at the Samsung development team. And the interesting twist of the story is that Samsung has not even held any Oreo Beta trial for the S7 edge.

Right now there is no clarity on how many people in Vietnam have installed the update on their devices. The screenshots of the Android 8.0 Oreo on the S7 edge were sent to AndroidU from an international variant of the S7 edge on a public group chat on Telegram.

The screenshots show that the update weighed around 1.4GB with a build number of G935FXXU2ERB2. However, this is not the first time that Samsung has rolled out an unscheduled update. Earlier, Galaxy Note 8 with Snapdragon-based variants had also received a non-beta build for Android Oreo via OTA (over-the-air).