Samantha and Rahul Ravindran, who had earlier worked together in Moscowin Kavery, have teamed up again after a gap of seven years. They are coming together for the Tamil and Telugu versions of Kannada hit film U Turn.

The film also marks the debut of Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar, who directed the original, in Tamil and Telugu.

"The talks were on for some time now, but the date issues delayed the project. Finally, the project is happening and the first schedule will commence in February," Pawan Kumar told The International Business Times.

Samantha will step into the shoes of Shraddha Srinath, an intern with a daily who tries to find the truth behind the mysterious murders in U Turn. Rahul Ravindran plays her boyfriend in the film which was enacted by Dileep Raj in the Kannada version.

On asking whether the remakes will undergo any changes, Pawan Kalyan said, "We will make changes anywhere there is room for improvement." The makers have planned to simultaneously shoot the Telugu and Tamil versions.

The movie is likely to be released in July.

The cop's role of Roger Narayan in U Turn will be enacted by Aadhi Pinisetty. Niketh Bommireddy is the cinematographer of the Samantha-produced film. However, the music director is yet to be finalised.