Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who tied the knot in a grand event in Goa last month, took a short break from their professional commitments as they organised their wedding reception on Sunday, November 12.

Although the celebrity couple had a grand wedding in Goa last month, the event was limited to close friends and family members along with a few guests from the film industry.

The wedding reception was attended by the who's who of South India film industries. Vikram Prabhu, Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi, Karthi, SS Rajamouli, Devi Sri Prasad, Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi Manchu, Nandamuri Harikrishna, Krishna, Allu Arjun, Nani, Atlee, Rana Daggubati, K Raghavendra Rao, Ram Charan, Jayasudha and many other dignitaries from the film industry were spotted at the event.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha first met each other on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Their sparkling chemistry struck a chord with the audiences and the couple went on to star together in Manam and Autonagar Surya. The actors dated secretly for a couple of years.

When the rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2015, Naga Chaitanya's dad Akkineni Nagarjuna himself officially confirmed their relationship. The couple got engaged on January 29, 2017. Their marriage was performed as per Hindu rituals in Goa on October 6 and a day later, they had a Christian marriage.

Meanwhile, the couple has reportedly planned a long honeymoon trip towards the end of the year.