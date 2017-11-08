Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who tied the knot in a grand event in Goa last month, are finally making time for themselves as they are set to take a short break from their professional commitments. They have reportedly locked in a date for holding a reception.

Although the celebrity couple had a grand wedding in Goa, the event was for limited to close friends and family and selected few guests from the film industry.

It was reported then that the star couple would organise a lavish wedding reception for the dignitaries from South Indian film industries. But it did not happen due to their busy schedules.

Now, they finally made time and fixed November 12 as the date of their wedding reception in Hyderabad. It will be graced by the who's who from South Indian film industries.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha first met each other on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Their sparkling chemistry struck a chord with the audiences and the couple went on to star together in Manam and Autonagar Surya. The actors dated secretly for a couple of years.

When the rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2015, his dad Akkineni Nagarjuna himself officially confirmed their relationship. The couple got engaged on January 29, 2017. Their marriage was performed as per Hindu rituals in Goa on October 6 and a day later they did a Christian marriage.

Meanwhile, the couple has reportedly planned on a long honeymoon trip towards the end of the year.