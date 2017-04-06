Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's name is enough for a movie to sell, and distribution rights to the films are sold for whopping amounts. Both the actors are set to entertain fans this year and the music rights of their movies have already been sold for a huge price before the release.

Even before the release of the trailers, the music rights of Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shah Rukh-Anushka Sharma's as-yet untitled movie have been sold. And guess who the winner is? Salman beats SRK with a difference of Rs 5 crore, according to DNA.

Reports suggest that Sony Music India has bought the music rights of Tubelight for Rs 20 crore and SRK's movie at Rs 15 crore. Interestingly, Salman's film has three songs while SRK's movie features six.

A post shared by Insha Sayeed ❤Sallu❤ (@salman_khan_tubelight) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:32am PST

Will Salman be the winner at the box office as well? He might win the battle as he did last year with Sultan against Fan. Salman will have another release this year — Tiger Zinda Hai — and it is expected to be a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Salman has wrapped up the shoot of Kabir Khan's Tubelight, while SRK is still shooting for Imtiaz Ali's as-yet untitled movie. It was earlier titled as The Ring, Rahnuma and Raula.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma look amazing together in these pictures from the sets of their upcoming untitled 11th August release.. pic.twitter.com/gV6JBuZ7NQ — Bollywood Planet (@PlanetBwood) April 6, 2017

Tubelight is an Eid release and will hit the screens on June 25, while SRK-Anushka's film will be released on August 11.

