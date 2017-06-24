Salman Khan's Sultan, which was released last year, was one of the highest grossing movies of 2016, but this year, the negative reviews received by Tubelight may affect the film's box office numbers. However, Tubelight is Salman's movie and there's a hope that it may do well after all.

The good news is that Salman's Sultan will be the rescuer this year, even if Tubelight doesn't do well at the box office. Do you know why?

Sultan will be released in China this year, and Aamir Khan's Dangal has proved how much China loves Bollywood films. Also, Sultan won the Best Action Movie Award at Shanghai International Film Festival. So the film's release in China will bring in good numbers for the makers of the movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the reports in his tweet as he said: "#Sultan to release in China later this year... Meanwhile, #Sultan wins Best Action Movie Award at Shanghai International Film Festival."

Sultan's lifetime collection was over Rs 300 crore and the opening day collection was pretty impressive at Rs 36.54 crore. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film garnered immense appreciation from all quarters. Salman and his co-star Anushka Sharma were appreciated for their performances in Sultan.

Day 1 Rs 36.54 crore 1st weekend Rs 180.36 End of 1st week Rs 229.16 crore Lifetime collection Rs 300.45 crore

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy promoting his latest release, Tubelight. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, also features Sohail Khan, late Om Puri, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu.

