Pulkit Samrat and his estranged wife Shweta Rohira try to avoid each other at any public gathering and the same thing reportedly happened at Salman Khan's birthday party.

Also read: Salman Khan celebrates birthday with family and friends; check out the photos of the party

Shweta, who happens to be Salman's rakhi sister, arrived at the superstar's birthday bash on December 27, unaware of the fact that Pulkit was already there. Shweta entered the venue at around 10.30 pm, and soon her friends started telling her that her estranged husband was also present there, according to SpotboyE.

As soon as Pulkit saw Shweta at the party, he made a quick exit from the venue to avoid any awkward situation, the report added. Pulkit and Shweta have been staying separately for quite some time now and the reason behind their separation has been rumoured to be Yami Gautam.

It was reported that Pulkit and Yami had become more than just friends during the shooting of the film, Sanam Re. After the couple separated, Shweta is said to have made many nasty comments about Yami, and had once apparently even called her a "home breaker".

"I was living in an illusion. I trusted Pulkit. The film industry is a very small world. I get to know things about him even if I don't want to," Shweta had told the publication earlier. "Yami was the smoke that led to whatever happened between Pulkit and me. She is a home-breaker. Pulkit has always led a dual life for some reason. He did not declare me as his wife for the longest time, and now he is saying that he is not dating Yami. It's time he becomes transparent. All said and done, my marriage with Pulkit was a mistake and I have learnt the lesson the hard way."