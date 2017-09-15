For the past several months, the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has been doing the rounds.

While several names had surfaced as the possible lead actress of Aayush's debut film including Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey, Salman has apparently locked in TV star Mouni Roy.

But unfortunately, Salman's choice has not gone down well with Arpita Khan's husband, who is now upset with him.

According to report, Aayush doesn't want to work with the Naagin actress. In fact, he was keen on being paired with a big star or a fresh girl, who could be a daughter or sister of a popular celeb.

"Ayush is keen on getting a big Bollywood actress or another fresh girl, who could be the daughter or sister of an actress who is doing well so that the pairing can be interesting," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

But the Tubelight actor, who is fond of Mouni, seems to have made up his mind. The only hope now for Aayush is Arpita, who may succeed in convincing her Bhai to rope in a popular B-town actress.

Salman and Mouni share a good bond and appeared together in a recent promo of Bigg Boss 11.

In a previous interview, a source had told DNA: "Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions."

Mouni, meanwhile, is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold, the shooting of which is going on in full swing.