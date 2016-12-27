1 / 5









Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has turned 51 on Tuesday, December 27, celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse in Mumbai. The actor's family and friends graced the event and many of the celebs have also wished Salman on social media.

Salman has also found a unique way to celebrate with his fans. He will launch an app on December 27 to come closer to his fans. It will help him to connect to his well-wishers and share his whereabouts. According to his Twitter post, Salman will go live at 11 am to launch it.

Not only this, the Sultan actor has also put up 51% discount on products purchased from his Being Human stores online. "Celebrate my birthday with Flat 51% Off at @bebeinghuman stores and exclusively online @Myntra http://www.myntra.com/being-human #2712," he tweeted.

Salman Khan's rare photos and lesser known facts

On the other hand, Salman celebrated his birthday in a grand manner. There is a picture of him cutting a Being Human customised cake and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with his son Ahil are standing beside the actor. Daisy Shah, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur were also present at the birthday party.

Here is the list of guests who attended Salman's party:

Alvira Baba Siddiqui Sajid Nadiadwala Wajid Arbaaz Khan Dino Morea Kabir Khan Sushant Singh Rajput Sohail Khan Sooraj Pancholi Boney Kapoor Ali Morani Atul Agnihotri Aayush Sharma Bipasha Basu Aman Malik Zareen Khan Ramesh Taurani Karan Singh Grover Pretty Zinta Mouni Roy Saina NC Neelam and Juhi Babbar Krushna Abhishek Sangeeta Bijlani Nandita Maharani Remo D'Souza Neil Nitin Mukesh Arpita with Ahil Aneez Bazmi Pulkit Samrat Daisy Shah

Also, many Bollywood celebs have wished Salman on social media and some of them have even shared beautiful photos with Bhaijaan. Take a look here:

Happiest birthday Salman sir! May you have the most amazing day and year!!! Thank u for being the person you are?❤️? @BeingSalmanKhan — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) December 27, 2016

Happy Birthday to you @BeingSalmanKhan my Rockstar wishing u more of everything .. cause u deserve it all and.. more ???#FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/movIPQ527Y — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 27, 2016

Wish you a very very Happy bithday @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/cEnhZGdaOo — Annup Sonii (@Anupsonicp) December 26, 2016

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST LOVING HUMAN BEING :))@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/m82yrwLvx7 — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) December 26, 2016

Only actor who is loved for his onscreen & offscreen life equally. A complete Human Being. Love u @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/uXzam527gP — Urvashi Rautela ?? (@URautelaForever) December 26, 2016

Happy birthday to my big brother @BeingSalmanKhan ...., https://t.co/ySaj8L6dxQ — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 26, 2016

Wishing Happy birthday to The Sultan @BeingSalmanKhan lots of love sir :) . let get the party started for next Christmas ;) — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) December 26, 2016