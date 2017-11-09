Salman Khan who is best known for his power packed action, will be seen recreating the magic with Race 3.

The actor shot for a Mahoorat shot in Mumbai, today leaving the audience's curiosity levels racing.

He is all set to take the Race franchise to new heights with his patent style.

Over the years, Salman Khan has time and again treated the audience with his high octane action stunts onscreen.

The first two installments of Race 3 have been an audience favourite and emerged as a hit amongst the masses. With Salman leading the third instalment of the franchise, Race 3 is being touted as a record-breaking film already.

With Race 3, Salman will be teaming up with Jacqueline Fernandez once again after Kick.

The film went on the floors today in Mumbai and it promises to be a high on action flick.