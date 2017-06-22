Salman Khan has known Kareena Kapoor Khan from the time she was a kid and one photograph that will be spotted quite a lot is the proof. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor (Kareena's sister) had worked together in a couple of films and this is how the superstar met Bebo.

The Sultan actor, who is currently busy promoting Tubelight, has revealed to Bollywood Life about the first meeting of his with 9-year-old Kareena. The interviewer showed a picture of his and young Bebo to describe that moment.

Looking at the photo, Salman said: "She was 9 year old here. This picture I think was taken in Udupi. Lolo (Karisma) and me were shooting for Jaagruti, so this was my room in Udupi and Bebo was there with Babita ji (Kareena-Karisma's mother)."

He then said with a smile that this kid here in the photo was his heroine in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bodyguard. Salman had also said that he knew Bebo would become a big star in the future. The actor and Kareena have paired up for a few films, making one realise how time flies.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy promoting his movie Tubelight which is set to be released on June 23. The much awaited movie is expected to do wonders at the box office as it is releasing during Eid and it's a long weekend.

Salman will also be seen in another movie this year – Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai. While he will appear as an innocent guy in Tubelight, he will return to his action avatar in Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif.

