Here's exciting news for viewers of television shows.

Rumour has it that Salman Khan is planning on venturing into the television industry with his own production house. In fact, he may come up with his own channel as well.

Apparently, Salman along with his sister Alvira Agnihotri has already begun work on this at his new office in Bandra.

"Salman has some very big plans for TV. Don't fall off your chair if he comes up with a channel, too, where he plays a pivotal part at the helm," a source told SpotboyE.

While there is no official confirmation regarding this development, but if the report turns out to be true, it would be a big opportunity for small-screen actors.

The report also said popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who has good contacts in the TV industry, has already begun hunting for talents.

Salman, too, shares a good bond with TV stars Mouni Roy, Sana Khan and many former Bigg Boss contestants. While Sana has already shared screen space with the superstar in Jai Ho, Mouni recently featured with Salman in the Bigg Boss 11 promo.

It seems to be a major business move for Salman, who besides a film production house has an established clothing brand — Being Human. He also launched electric bicycles recently and plans to venture into smartphones business.

In other news, Salman is busy with the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, which has Katrina Kaif as the female lead. He will then kick-start Bigg Boss 11, post which the Tubelight actor will begin filming Race 3.