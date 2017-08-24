Fans were overexcited when Salman Khan announced his collaboration with Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar for a film. The trio was supposed to make a film on the Battle of Saragarhi, which is also being made by Ajay Devgn.

Earlier reports had suggested that Ajay was miffed with close friend Salman for co-producing the movie with rival Karan. There were rumours that Salman backed out of the project for Ajay, but another report stated that he was still onboard.

In a recent interview, Ajay revealed the truth. "Salman Khan is not making Battle of Saragarhi. I am not too sure if somebody else is making it or not. I am making the film for sure, but I will take some time," DNA quoted the Shivaay actor as saying.

"I have always maintained that the film will be made on a very big scale and I will need, at least, two years' time for that film. If anyone wants to make it, they can make it and release it as well. I will release my film after them, but I am making the film for sure," he added.

So, there's supposed to be two movies on the same subject. Ajay is planning to make a film titled Sons of Sardaar: Battle of Saragarhi with Randeep Hooda. Ajay and Karan's films are said to be based on the same hero, Havildar Ishar Singh.

In Karan's film, Akshay will reportedly play Havildar Ishar Singh who was the military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army who led his men to confront thousands of Afghan Orakzai invaders on September 12, 1897. The battle came to be famously known as the Battle Of Saragarhi.

We wonder what Salman has to say about this issue. What do you think? Share your views in the comments section.