Raees actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was supposed to team up with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai. But the recent update is that the versatile actor might turn down the offer due to his ongoing projects.

"Nawaz has an interesting line up in 2017. He is currently shooting for Munna Michael and will start Manto in March. This is when director Ali Abbas Zafar is planning to kick start his next film Tiger Zinda Hai. He has even approached the actor for a pivotal role but Nawaz has given his dates to Manto, which is clashing with the other film. Ali is meeting Nawaz again this week to finalise things," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Nawaz and Salman have earlier won hearts with their chemistry in two films – Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and fans will be disappointed if the actor didn't star opposite Salman. However, director Ali said that nothing has been finalised yet. "Nawaz is an old friend, I keep meeting him but nothing has been finalised on the film front," Ali told the daily.

Nawaz was last seen playing a cop in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and many even believed that he has outshined SRK with his amazing performance.

Salman is set to start the shooting of the film along with his ex-flame Katrina Kaif.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is the sequel of Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger. Salman and Katrina will re-unite in it and earlier reports suggested that the movie will go on floors on March 15 in Austria. Ali and Salman have worked together in the past in Sultan.