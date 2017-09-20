Salman Khan is known to provide platform for several budding artistes in the past. Be it launching Daisy Shah with Jai Ho, Sneha Ullal in Lucky: No Time for Love, Zarine Khan in Veer or Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi with Hero, Salman has always kept his promise.

And now, the superstar is looking for a talented and pretty face for his production house Salman Khan Films' (SKF) next venture. He took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement through a series of tweets.

Aspirants can only apply through Being Human's new app called the BeingInTouch App that helps connect fans with Salman and also facilitate talented people to register their names with the production house.

"A special gift to the #BeingInTouch Family - now I will be scouting for talent on the #BeingInTouch app - bit.ly/BeingInTouch .. (1/3)," the actor tweeted.

Adding that, "And for all u talented people frm across the globe go to #Audition section, check the requirements & upload your profile video link. (2/3)."

"The first talent we r looking for is d female lead for SKF's next venture. All the best jaldi se profile bhejo bit.ly/BeingInTouch (3/3)," the Sultan actor concluded.

With the hunt for the lead actress going on, one can't help but wonder for which movie is Salman planning to launch the newbie as the lead?

Is it for brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's debut film? While, there were reports that the superstar had locked TV actress Mouni Roy as the female lead, rumour also had it that Aayush didn't want to work with the Naagin actress and was willing to star opposite an A-listed actress or a daughter of a popular celebrity. Has Aayush changed his mind?

Well, we can only guess at the moment until Salman reveals which movie was he referring to.

Meanwhile, aspiring actresses who are reading this, hurry up! Upload your profile on Being In Touch app and grab a chance to enter the glamour world.