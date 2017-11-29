Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's "Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat" song became viral in just a few hours and people have got hooked on its quirky beats.

Katrina and Salman are grooving in Greece with a plethora of international dancers. The catchy, foot tapping number, the song captures the film's essence and messaging with its lyrics. Swag Se Swagat has Salman and Katrina's sizzling chemistry on display.

But looks like it has been taken or inspired by a song by DJ KATCH named The Horns and the beats are similar to that of Swag Se Swagat.

Decide for yourself now!

Looks like Bollywood really needs something original now! What do you think?

Swag se Swagat is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin; composed by Vishal and Shekhar and written by Irshad Kamil.

Swag Se Swagat has been a celebratory experience for the entire team. The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Swag Se Swagat crossed 12 million views in 24 hours and on its day 3, it has crossed 15 million views. YRF Music's Twitter handle shared a post which showed that the song became the world's most viewed video on YouTube within 24 hours.

Swag Se Swagat has beaten Luis Fonsi-Demi Lovato's Echame La Culpa and Ed Sheeran's Perfect on YouTube to bag the first position.

There has been immense craze around the film Tiger Zinda Hai for various reasons. First, it is a Salman film, and then it brings back the super hit pairing of him with Katrina. Also, it is a sequel to the hit film Ek Tha Tiger (2012).

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on December 22. The trailer showed some impressive action sequences that increased the excitement among the fans.