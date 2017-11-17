Ahead of the blockbuster opening football match of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 between Kerala Blasters and ATK on Friday November 17, the grand opening ceremony takes place at the JLN Stadium Kochi.

'Ek Tha Tiger' co-stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to stage on fire during the 30-minute odd long opening ceremony. Salman and Katrina will be seen in the big screen together again in the movie 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The movie, scheduled for a December 22 release, is the sequel of 'Ek Tha Tiger' (released in 2012).

Salman and Katrina, who were rumoured to be in a relationship some years back, is set to make a grand entrance to the opening ceremony stage...riding a bicycle.

Seen hosting the 'Bigg Boss 11' weekend special show 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on Colors TV, Salman will dance to his popular songs from the movies 'Sultan' and 'Kick', in the ceremony.

Apart from the Bollywood glitterati, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is also the co-owner of Kerala Blasters, will be present at the opening ceremony, alongside the likes of Nita Ambani, one of the masterminds of the Indian Super League, Praful Patel, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president and other dignitaries.

Schedule of the opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 pm IST at the JLN Stadium Kochi.

The deferred live action will be shown on TV from 7:15 pm onwards.

The football match begins at 8 pm IST.

