Like always, Bollywood witnessed some new gossips and happenings recently. From Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur's affair to Shahid Kapoor's alleged rivalry with Ranveer Singh, here are the top news makers:

Salman Khan is happy with no buzz around his marriage

Salman Khan is reportedly happy that the entire buzz around his marriage plans with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has died down. It has been reported that the Romanian beauty is busy with her work commitments and suddenly the talk surrounding her expected marriage with the superstar faded away. Salman is reportedly happy about it and is relieved.

Shahid Kapoor on alleged rivalry with Ranveer Singh

Shahid Kapoor has responded to the rumours of he having a cold war with Padmavati co-star Ranveer Singh. The actor said that he is not an insecure person and he has nothing to worry about. "If you are insecure as a person, then you will be insecure in any situation. If you are a secure person and if you are sure about yourself, then nothing matters. I am very much sure about myself and my work. I will feel insecure only when I feel I will be lesser than somebody, but I don't think I am lesser than anybody. I am not here to say I am better than anybody, but definitely I am not lesser".

Shruti Haasan mobbed in public

Actress Shruti Haasan recently got into an uncomfortable situation when over-excited fans almost mobbed her. It has been reported that spotting Shruti in public, some over-enthusiastic fans tried to take selfies with her, and in the process they got little too close to the actress. However, Shruti's bodyguards controlled the situation and rescued her safely.

Mandana Karimi celebrates her marriage

Ex Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi is all set to celebrate her marriage in a traditional manner. Mandana has been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram from the rituals and she looks gorgeous in bridal avatar. Mandana legally married Gaurav Gupta in early 2017, and now the couple will celebrate the marriage with friends and family.